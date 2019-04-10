Virtuoso Announces Preferred Partnership with Ritz-Carlton

Virtuoso has accepted The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection into its portfolio of cruise lines, according to a news announcement released on Tuesday.

“The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is a natural partner for Virtuoso due to our long-standing alliance with this renowned luxury brand,” said Beth Butzlaff, vice president of cruise sales at Virtuoso. “With 56 Ritz-Carlton properties already in our Hotels & Resorts portfolio, we know how strong the appetite is among our clients for The Ritz-Carlton experience, which it consistently delivers seamlessly. Now offering the choice to enjoy that excellence on land or at sea, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection will introduce new guests to cruising, which is welcomed news for the entire industry.”

In 2020, the new cruise brand will participate in the network’s Virtuoso Voyages cruise enhancement program, offering six sailings with complimentary benefits to guests who book through a network advisor.

Two of the voyages will feature a Virtuoso host as well as the guest’s choice of a complimentary shore excursion, shipboard credit or private car and driver. All six sailings will offer an exclusive cooking class and chef’s tasting.

“We are delighted to partner with Virtuoso and their robust global network of luxury travel advisors,” stated Douglas Prothero, CEO of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. “As a Virtuoso preferred cruise line, we look forward to enriching the guest experience through the Virtuoso Voyages program and offering a highly personalized yacht style experience to Virtuoso clients – not only existing cruise and Ritz-Carlton customers, but also those who are new to cruising.”

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection joins Virtuoso’s portfolio of select cruise companies, now featuring 33 lines.