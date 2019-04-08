Mystic Names World Explorer in Portugal

In a ceremony in Viana do Castelo, Portugal, Mystic Invest Chairman Mário Ferreira and singer, songwriter, supermodel, French former-First Lady, and ship’s Godmother Carla Bruni-Sarkozy christened World Explorer as Mystic Cruises’ first ocean cruise ship.

“Portugal has a rich maritime history and we are very proud that World Explorer is the first luxury cruise ship to be built here. We are further honored to have Ms. Bruni-Sarkozy as the ship’s godmother,” said Ferreira. “Active and adventurous travelers will delight in sailing with the new Mystic Cruises, which will exemplify Mystic Invest’s more than 25 years’ experience in innovating travel and tourism.”

Captains Alex Zakalashnnyuk from Russia, Filipe Sousa from Portugal, and Terje Willassen from Norway will master the new World Explorer and bring more than 75 years of combined experience aboard the 9,300-gross-tonne, 200-guest World Explorer.

Two more ships, the World Navigator and World Voyager will follow in 2020 from Portugal’s WestSea Viana Shipyard.