Chantiers de l’Atlantique Reveals New Sail Ship Concept

Chantiers de l’Atlantique has unveiled an updated version of its sail ship concept, the Silenseas.

The Silenseas is a hybrid cruise ship which uses both sailing propulsion and dual-fuel engines. The company has two concepts ready to go, a 300-passenger ship at 190 meters long, and a 300-passenger ship at 210 meters long.

The shipyard has also unveiled its new solutions and services will be marketed under the name Atlantique +, which aims at bringing new added value to customers, it said, in a statement. Atlantique + solutions will be covering energy, operations and guest experience.

Among the examples is the Solid Sail, a new sail system that was recently installed on Le Ponant.