New Mein Schiff 2 Calls in Gibraltar

The new TUI Cruises Mein Schiff 2 made her inaugural call to Gibraltar recently having been officially named in Lisbon on February 9.

This summer the ship will be sailing from Palma de Mallorca, its homeport, on various itineraries in the Western Mediterranean before heading to the Caribbean in October where it will be sailing from Bridgetown and La Romana.

Gibraltar continues to be an attractive port of call for cruise ships and a destination which has been chosen by TUI cruises in particular, with consistent calls during the winter months, the port authority said, in a statement.