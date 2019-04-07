Princess Hosts Asia’s Got Talent Judges on Majestic Princess

Princess Cruises welcomed celebrity judges Anggun and Jay Park together with hosts Alan Wong and Justin Bratton onboard Majestic Princess to film a creative opener for the Results Show over the weekend.

Princess is the official cruise line of Asia’s Got Talent Season 3,

The ship had arrived at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre after completing her first Australian homeporting season with a 12-night cruise from Sydney.

The judges were greeted onboard by Captain Dino Sagani for the filming that took place on the top deck overlooking the city's skyline.

A specially-curated vignette of this filming will be screened during the Results Show on 11 April 2019 on AXN channel.

“The Results Show is highly anticipated by fans all over Asia as they witness one aspiring performer or group become Asia’s next superstar. Majestic Princess, a celebrity of the cruising world in Asia Pacific, has provided the perfect setting for a creative opener to the show with her spectacular features set against the stunning Singapore skyline,” said Farriek Tawfik, Director Southeast Asia, Princess Cruises.

The Grand Finals Show had been held at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore on April 4 where nine finalists from around Asia vied for a chance to win $100,000. The winner will be announced on April 11.

“The finalists have been on a mesmerizing journey performing to an incredible standard to reach the finals and have garnered thousands of fans from all around Asia. All of us at Princess Cruises are proud to have been part of Season 3’s fantastic voyage to discover new talent in Asia and we wish all the finalists the very best of luck,” added Tawfik.

The Majestic Princess is now enroute to Hong Kong where she will arrive on next week, after which she will sail to Keelung (Taipei) to begin her Taiwan homeporting season with cruises to Japan and South Korea. Majestic Princess will also offer Shanghai sailings and in August, for the first time, she will sail on an 8-night Japan Explorer cruise round trip Shanghai to Tokyo, Shimizu, Osaka and Kochi.