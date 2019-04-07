Hapag-Lloyd Reveals 2020-2021 Program for Europa 2

The Europa 2 will make her debut in Western Australia, highlighting Hapag-Lloyd Cruises' 2020-2021 program for the ultra-luxury ship.

The new 16-day itinerary starts in Melbourne and sails to Adelaide and then Kangaroo Island and Albany, Australia’s oldest town.

Next up is Busselton in the famous Margaret River wine region, followed by Fremantle (Perth), Geraldton and Exmouth. After several days at sea, the cruise will end on Bali, according to a press release.

Other itineraries will head for the Mediterranean, Northern and Western Europe, the Caribbean, Oceania, Asia and across the Indian Ocean to Africa.

Another highlight is FASHION2NIGHT, taking guests from Hamburg to the northern German port city of Kiel, via the Kiel Canal and Copenhagen on the ship. The highlight of the cruise is a fashion show by a renowned designer, which takes place on the catwalk above the pool. The ship sails from Hamburg to Kiel via Copenhagen over three days, May 13-16, 2020. Another itinerary is offered under the FASHION2SEA banner from Lisbon to Mallorca, July 30 to August 7, 2021.

In 2021, the ART2SEA cruise heads to South Africa – taking guests from Cape Town to Namibia, Port Elizabeth, Durban, Mossel Bay and back to Cape Town. Guests will gain insights into the international art world and visit exclusive exhibitions, galleries and museums. Renowned art experts will be on hand to share their expertise, the company announced.

On various other cruises, experts and trainers will present innovative training methods and the relaxation techniques of the Far East: yoga in all its variations, burnout prevention, t’ai chi, shiatsu and interval training. The latest findings in nutritional science will also be incorporated. The coaches are three-time Olympic champion and two-time world champion Maria Höfl-Riesch, Olympic and world champion Fabian Hambüchen, top chef, author and former nutrition coach for the German national football team Holger Stromberg, and the well-known yoga tutor and author specialising in relaxation and regeneration Shida Pourhosseini.

