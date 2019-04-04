Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Ritz-Carlton Taps V.Ships for Key Services

Ritz-Carlton Vessel

V.Ships Leisure today announced it will partner with The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection to provide a tailored suite of management services related to the sourcing of qualified deck, engine and hotel crew, marine procurement, compliance support with maritime rules and regulations, and technical support, according to a press release. 

The partner services of V.Ships Leisure will be implemented on the first of three custom-built yachts planned for The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection fleet.

The inaugural yacht, currently under construction in Vigo, Spain, will set sail in February 2020.

