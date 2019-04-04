American Cruise Lines Names 3rd Modern Riverboat American Jazz

American Cruise Lines announced that the American Jazz will be the name of its third new ship in its Modern Riverboat Series.

The American Jazz will be slightly larger than both the first and second ships in the series, and it will feature the same advanced opening bow and retractable gangway seen on American Song and American Harmony, the company said.

The new ship is well under construction at Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Salisbury, MD and is on schedule to begin cruising the Mississippi in 2020.

American Cruise Lines has five modern riverboats planned for the series and currently operates the newest and largest fleet of American-built cruise ships in the country.

The American Jazz will have the unique patent-pending opening bow and retractable gangway featured on each of American’s Modern Riverboats.

In 2019, while work is underway on American Jazz, sister ship American Song is already sailing itineraries out West on the Columbia & Snake Rivers and American Harmony begins cruising the Mississippi River in August, according to a company statement.