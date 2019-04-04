Meyer Turku Posts Revenue Jump

Meyer Turku Group has reported its 2018 finciail results with turnover growing to 970 million euro, up from 808 million last year, and 792 million in 2016.

The company is fuelling the current production ramp up with its profits.

CEO of Meyer Turku, Jan Meyer, is pleased with the financial results.

"We are on a good path to meet the goals we have set. We need to, however, double our production in the next four years to meet the demands in our orderbook. Investments to the facilities and our personnel with first-in-series ships have impacted our profitability in 2018 and will continue to do so during the next couple of years," Meyer said.

The company has seven large cruise ships on its orderbook, with the Costa Smeralda set to debut later this year. Orders extend through 2024.

Meyer Turku has grown too, with 1771 employees in 2017 and today, 2,205.