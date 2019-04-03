Princess 2021 World Cruise Is Fast Selling

The 2021 World Cruise from Princess Cruises opened for sale on March 27 and within 24 hours it became the fastest-selling World Cruise in the cruise line's history, the company announced.

The 111-day World Cruise will visit 50 destinations in 32 countries, across six continents, including Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, South America and North America.

"First-day bookings for our 2021 World Cruise were extraordinary and this record-setting day further demonstrates that our guests value travel experiences to explore new places and cultures," said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president.

The 111-day roundtrip voyage from Ft. Lauderdale departs on January 3, 2021, and the 111-day roundtrip cruise from Los Angeles departs January 17, 2021. A 97-day World Cruise from Los Angeles to Ft. Lauderdale is also offered, setting sail on January 17, 2021.

The 2021 111-day World Cruise aboard Island Princess is on sale now with rates starting at $20,999/person. Guests booking the 97- or 111-day World Cruise before November 30, 2019 receive early booking perks such as a $1,000 onboard spending money, free airfare, stateroom upgrade, gratuities, Wi-Fi, specialty dining and wine.

"We want to congratulate and share our appreciation for our travel advisor partners for their exceptional efforts to promote and ultimately sell this World Cruise," said John Chernesky, senior vice president North America Sales and Trade Marketing. "Selling a World Voyage requires a professional who understands our business and travel advisors all over the world who are the most qualified to convey the value of this unique cruise vacation supported by our sales tools and promotional materials. It's the key to sales success."

Among the highlights: