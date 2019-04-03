Bahamas Paradise Provides Assistance for Displaced Royal Caribbean Crew

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line came to the rescue in Freeport, Bahamas, to provide temporary accommodations to Royal Caribbean International crew members from the Oasis of the Seas following an incident at the Grand Bahama Shipyard.

With a crane falling on the Oasis during her wet dock, the ship had to be evacuated, meaning there was no accommodation for crew aboard, many of who left without personal effects.

Thus, Bahamas Paradise provided humanitarian assistance, providing housing and meals for 1,200 crew from the Oasis aboard the company’s recently-acquired Grand Classica, according to local media reports.

Bahamas Paradise operates the Grand Classica and Grand Celebration on two-night cruises from Palm Beach, sailing to Freeport.