Oasis Heading to Cadiz as April Sailings Cancelled

Oasis of the Seas

Following a crane falling on the Oasis of the Seas at Grand Bahama Shipyard, the 2009-built ship will now move to Cadiz, Spain, for unscheduled repairs ahead of her European season.

Royal Caribbean has cancelled its April 7, April 14 and April 21 sailings aboard the ship.

The Oasis started the week in Freeport for a repair on one of the ship's azipods. 

Eight crew were said to be injured following the crane collapse, although none are said to be in serious condition. Images posted on social media show a large crane leaning against the ship, as well as broken into pieces in the ship's aft AquaTheater. 

 

 

