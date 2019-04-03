Havila Kystruten Releases New Renderings

Havila Kystruten, the new Norwegian coast operator, has released a new vessel rendering and launched a new website while revealing more details on its start up.

The new operator will add four ships on the Norwegian coast starting in January 2021, sailing between Bergen and Kirkenes.

"The Havila Kystruten ships will be the most environmentally friendly ships in traffic along the Norwegian coast," the company said.

"We are The Norwegian Coastal Cruise Specialist, with an extensive maritime experience. With our new and environmentally friendly ships, we are proud to display the world’s most beautiful coast to our passengers," the company noted, in its brochure, targeted at the English-speaking markets.

The ships are under construction at two different yards, Tersan in Turkey and Barreras in Spain, and will sail on LNG and battery power.