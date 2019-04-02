Studio DADO Designs Key Spaces Aboard Seven Seas Splendor

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has gone with Studio DADO to create key public and private areas of the new Seven Seas Splendor, set to debut in 2020, according to a press release.

The studio is designing the ship’s Observation Lounge, Spa, Card Room, Constellation Theater, Connoisseur Club cigar lounge, Pacific Rim Pan-Asian specialty restaurant, and all 55 Penthouse Suites, Grand Suites and Superior Suites onboard.

The project has been led by DADO founding partners Yohandel Ruiz and Javier Calle and lead designer Scheherezade Marles.

“It is no small feat to create both public and private living spaces for a ship that aspires to perfect luxury,” said Ruiz. “We are focusing on all the intricate details that will take each of the 750 guests on a journey while on board for an indulgent and transformative personal experience.”

Among the highlights, The Observation Lounge incorporates a light and airy color palette to create a restful daytime space that evokes the feeling of an enchanting English garden, the company said, complete with peonies, roses, traditional English architectural molding, and curved, lush upholsteries that gracefully echo the fluid forms of flower petals.

The Grand Suite, one of the most glamorous spaces onboard, features marble mosaics, rich woods, brilliant emerald green accent colors and unique furniture pieces based on haute couture fashion.

“Our suite designs welcome guests with an opulent and highly tailored environment which seamlessly blends comfort and luxury,” said Calle. “This distinctive design focuses on impeccable details, exquisite high-contrast materials and lush jewel-toned accents to create an unparalleled guest experience.”

“These vibrant, functional and interactive Studio DADO-designed spaces are another example of how Seven Seas Splendor will set new benchmarks in her quest to perfect luxury,” said Jason Montague, president and chief executive officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Their designers bring an eye for both bold architectural cues and the most whimsical of tiny details to create spaces that are pieces of art our guests will admire throughout their voyage.”