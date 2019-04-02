Crystal Cruises Selects DeCurtis for E-Mustering Software

DeCurtis Corporation has announced a project partnership with Crystal Cruises to integrate Mobile Assembly Suite (MAS), their e-mustering solution and part of the DeCurtis Experience Platform (DXP), for a faster, safer and more resilient emergency evacuation process, according to a press release.

MAS from DeCurtis Corporation is the most complete, efficient and resilient e-mustering solution available today, the company said, in a statement.

“Crystal’s mission is to be the standard-bearer for excellence in luxury travel and our partnership with Decurtis Corporation continues this commitment to our guests' safety by standardizing Mobile Assembly Suite for e-mustering on all of our Ocean Class ships, " said John Polimenakos, Vice President of Information Technology at Crystal Cruises.

"We’re pleased to be working with Crystal Cruises to implement our Mobile Assembly Suite on their Ocean Class Vessels,” said Derek Fournier, President, Decurtis Corporation. “Crystal Cruises will join the likes of Carnival, Norwegian and a prominent cruise and entertainment company operating primarily out of Port Canaveral by adopting the most advanced electronic mustering solution available today. We are excited that the team at Crystal Cruises saw the significant benefits to MAS and the DeCurtis Experience Platform (DXP) which provides the platform on which MAS operates.”

DeCurtis Corporation’s Mobile Assembly Suite will allow Crystal Cruises to safely move all souls onboard to their appropriate assembly stations, account for them, report this data to the bridge, and then safely execute an evacuation.

Mobile Assembly Suite provides crew members with the latest advancements in technology to enhance the overall effectiveness of the muster process.