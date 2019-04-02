Damen Signs Deal with A-ROSA for River Vessel

A-ROSA has signed a contract with Concordia Damen for a newbuild river ship.

The new ship, which will be delivered spring 2021, will operate in the northern Rhine region, including trips from Cologne to Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Antwerp and Bruges.

The innovative River Cruise vessel will take A-ROSA’s city trip concept to the next level of leisure and sustainability, according to a press release.

“With this we will usher in a new era of travel that offers the perfect blend of experience and relaxation. With a length of 135 meters, a width of 17.7 meters and a fourth deck, it offers more space, not only to meet the expectations of our clients, but to exceed them. With Concordia Damen we have found the ideal partner for this project because it is a traditional, and at the same time, innovative shipyard that stands for quality and reliability,” said Jörg Eichler, managing director of A-ROSA.

The ship will have capacity for 140 cabins.

To cater for the entire family, the vessel will feature a number of larger family cabins.

On the sun deck, next to a large, adult swimming pool, will be a smaller, children’s pool with shallow water. The design also features a separate children’s eating area in the restaurant so young guests can dine with their friends.

For adult guests, in addition to a high quality restaurant serving five course meals, there will be a spa and wellness area with sauna, whirlpool, ice grotto, heat bench and treatment rooms.

Concordia Damen Managing Director Simon Provoost said: “Concordia Damen has invested time and energy into the river cruise market since the beginning of our joint venture and we are delighted that this has led to a contract with A-ROSA. Our work on innovations such as zero emissions battery propulsion, hull optimization and air lubrication finds a natural resonance with such a forward thinking client. We fully understand A-ROSA’s philosophy in building this new type of river cruise vessel with increased passenger entertainment and we are looking forward to applying our knowledge and skills to the challenges presented. I’d like to extend my gratitude to A-ROSA for placing their trust in Concordia Damen to build this vessel and to assure them we will be putting every effort into realizing a successful project for them.”