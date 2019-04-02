McGirl: MHA Delivers ‘Opportunity to Engage’

The Marine Hotel Association (MHA) continues to deliver the opportunity to engage for suppliers and vendors with the cruise industry, according to John McGirl, president of the MHA and Chief Operating Officer of The World, Residences at Sea.

“The MHA is an opportunity to renew and sustain relationships – we are a relationship association,” said McGirl, speaking at the association’s kickoff breakfast on Monday in Naples, Florida, during the 34th MHA trade show and conference at the Naples Grande Beach Resort. “It’s also a time to invigorate and the whole point of being together with these partnerships is to brainstorm, look at innovation and meet new suppliers and people in the industry.”

The group is welcoming over 50 new members, and has a refreshed show program, which kicked off with a Sunday night Culinary Showcase.

Members are also using a new app with a significantly upgraded digital experience.

"One of the unique things about the MHA is that we are truly a non-for-profit organization,” McGirl said. “That allows us to deliver this kind of experience and make it accessible. That is the key: accessibility.”

Vendors can continue to grow existing relationships and make new contacts without feeling the pressure for commercialization and emphasis on financial input.

“We truly believe that is what the essence of what we do and keeps us differentiated,” McGirl added.

“Any profit we do make goes right back into the industry in our scholarship fund,” he continued. “The MHA scholarship fund has been in place for over 30 years now and during that time over 8,000 shipboard employees have benefitted from continued education and development.”

The MHA will host its 35th annual trade show and conference next March in Orlando, Florida.