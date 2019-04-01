Windstar Names Skey New VP of Human Resources

Windstar Cruises has named a new vice president of human resources: Toby Skey.

Skey brings more than 20 years of experience in increasing corporate performance through finding and developing talent, and has proven abilities as a strategic business partner and expert team builder, the company said, in a statement.

Windstar has approximately 140 employees in its downtown Seattle headquarters and approximately 1,200 fleet employees worldwide.

Skey was most recently the director of human resources at commercial vehicle manufacturing giant PACCAR Inc., based in Bellevue, Washington, and previously worked as managing director for human resources operations, among other positions, for Seattle-based Alaska Airlines, the fifth largest American airline.

“Toby has led similar workforces in his previous companies that were diverse, global, and operating 24 hours a day/seven days a week, just like we are in the cruise industry,” said Windstar President John Delaney. “He understands what it takes to appropriately staff, train, and maintain employees across a variety of operating regions while still inspiring the best in customer service.”

Skey holds an undergraduate degree in psychology from the University of Plymouth (England), as well as an executive MBA from the University of Washington’s Michael G. Foster School of Business.