Holland America Introduces New Craft Cocktail Menu

Holland America Line has announced a new craft cocktail menu developed by Master Mixologist Dale DeGroff. The new menu features seven specialty drinks.

Since 2016 DeGroff has directed Holland America Line’s cocktail program to introduce new, innovative drinks in the bars onboard. Holland America ships currently feature a contemporary menu of artfully prepared signature cocktails, as well as some unique originals developed by the 2015 James Beard Who’s Who of Food & Beverage in America inductee, the company said.

“Dale and our beverage team have put together an exceptional new craft cocktail menu that is an expressive collection of drinks created by some of the foremost experts in the craft cocktail world,” said Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line. “We’re continuously working with Dale to evolve our cocktail menus to be on the cutting edge of what’s trending and what’s going to resonate with our guests.”

The new craft cocktail menu includes:

• Foggy Boulevardier: As impressive as it is delicious, this eclectic drink has a mysterious vibe thanks to its smoky presentation. This twist on a Boulevardier will be served in the Ocean Bar and feature Ratafia, a wine-based cherry liquor from Italy.

• Alliance: An original drink by DeGroff and Tony Abou-Ganim, an industry veteran and author of The Modern Mixologist: Contemporary Classic Cocktails. The Alliance was created for the Trade Board of Peru to feature the unique Peruvian brandy, pisco.

• Flor de Jerez: Created by Joaquin Simó at the famous Death & Co. craft cocktail bar in New York City.

• Oaxaca Old Fashioned: Phil Ward is an alumnus of both Death & Co. and Pegu Club, bars that defined the recent craft cocktail movement in New York City. He created this classic Old Fashioned variation that features agave spirits in place of whiskey.

• Penicillin: This is one of the rare, successful cocktails based on malt scotch whisky. Australian bartender Sam Ross paired an Islay whisky and a blended scotch with honey, lemon and ginger and created a modern classic.

• Red Hook: Enzo Enrico began as a barback at Milk & Honey in London and then moved to bartending at Milk & Honey, New York City. This is Enrico’s tribute to New York’s Red Hook neighborhood made famous by the 1954 classic movie On the Waterfront.

• Strange Brew: This unusual combination of a hoppy IPA brew, gin and pineapple was created by bartender Thomas Waugh at Death & Co in New York. Waugh is also director of bar operations at Major Food Group.

In addition to the new craft cocktail menu, DeGroff’s signature cocktails are served in the Gallery Bar and in other shipboard bars and lounges, including the Ocean Bar, the Explorer’s Lounge, the Crow’s Nest and Tamarind Bar, as well as more casual outlets. The signature cocktail menu includes the Gallery Gimlet, Hemingway Daiquiri, Yuzu Margarita, The Ritz Cocktail, Whiskey and Joe, Another Shade of Greyhound, and a Slightly Less Than Perfect, Perfect Manhattan.