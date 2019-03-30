Holland America Line Debuts ‘James Suckling’s Guide to Great Wines’ List

Holland America Line is debuting a new wine list created in collaboration with James Suckling, the cruise line’s wine curator and one of the world’s most acclaimed wine critics.

“James Suckling’s Guide to Great Wines” will be available fleetwide by early spring, the company announced.

Designed to help a wine novice make a selection that pleases their palate, the company said, the list presents wine aficionados with a range of cellar-worthy gems. All of the “JS 90+” wines by the glass and all of the bottle options were hand-selected by Suckling and consistently received a rating of at least a 90, which is “outstanding” on his 100-point rating scale. The list also features wines by the glass that are Holland America Line favorites and some of the most popular wines at sea.

“As we crafted our new wine list with James, our goal was to make it accessible for everyone, no matter their wine knowledge, but we also wanted it to have a selection that was unmatched anywhere at sea,” said Orlando Ashford, Holland America Line’s president. “The idea behind having such an exceptional collection on board is to give our guests the opportunity to try wines they might not know, experiment with different types of wines, and, for those who are new to wine, ease into it with guidance from one of the foremost experts in the world. James’ wine list is like having him at the table helping choose the perfect wine just for you.”

The exclusive list features a diverse range of champagnes, rosés, reds and whites, chosen by Suckling to perfectly pair with any meal or occasion. In addition to the Dining Room, guests will find the list as part of an expanded wine menu in Canaletto, Pinnacle Grill, Tamarind and Rudi’s Sel de Mer, specialty dining venues featured on Holland America Line ships.