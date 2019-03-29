Genting Names Lim Keong Hui Deputy CEO

Genting Hong Kong has named Lim Keong Hui as Deputy CEO.

Lim, 34, was appointed an Executive Director of the Company in June 2013, and has been with Genting for more than 10 years, also serving as Senior Vice President of Business Development and Chief Information Officer.

Prior to joining the Company, Lim had embarked on an investment banking career with The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited. He holds a Master’s Degree in International Marketing Management from Regent’s Business School London and a Bachelor of Science (Honors) Degree in Computer Science from the Queen Mary and Westfield College, University of London.

Lim is a son of Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay (the Chairman, an Executive Director and the Chief Executive Officer, and a substantial shareholder of the Company). He is also a member of the Board of Trustees of Yayasan Lim Goh Tong, a family foundation set up for charitable purposes.