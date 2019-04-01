Virgin Voyages Launches Jet Transfers Direct to Ship on April 1

Virgin Voyage has announced on April 1 that it "is upping the ante and means of transportation for its RockStar Suites Sailors."

Inspired by The Runway, the red running track that sits atop of the ship like a halo, Virgin said that sailors staying in RockStar Suites will now arrive and depart via their own runway on a private jet transfer aboard the ship.

“From the sky to the sea, our RockStar Suite Sailors will truly live the glamorous life of a rockstar icon from the moment they begin their holiday. Why walk aboard the ship when you can fly,” said Tom McAlpin, president and CEO of Virgin Voyages.