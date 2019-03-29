Glenn Wiltshire Named Acting Director for Port Everglades

The Broward County Commission has approved the appointment of Glenn Wiltshire as Acting Chief Executive and Port Director of Port Everglades following the recent death of Steven Cernak. Wiltshire, a 30-year U.S. Coast Guard veteran, has served as Deputy Port Director since 2006.

During Wiltshire’s tenure at Port Everglades, he successfully implemented several innovative programs to support increasing cargo, cruise, and petroleum volumes.

He worked closely with U.S. Customs and Border Protection and other state and federal agencies to introduce new technology such as facial recognition, mobile and automated passport control. He also negotiated multiple long-term commercial agreements and managed capital improvements to port facilities.

As Chair of the Florida Seaport Transportation and Economic Development Council Security Committee, Wiltshire led a multi-year effort that resulted in legislative changes that eliminated duplicative state security standards and separate state criminal history checks.

Prior to joining Port Everglades, Wiltshire was the U.S. Coast Guard Captain of the Port of New York/New Jersey where he was responsible for all safety, security, environmental protection, and commerce operations programs in nation’s third largest port. He also held leadership positions in Washington, DC, where he oversaw marine safety, environmental regulation, strategic transportation planning and defense response efforts.

Wiltshire earned a Master’s degree in Public Administration from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Ocean Science from the United States Coast Guard Academy.