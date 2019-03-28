Regent Doubles Bandwidth, Adds More Amenities

Regent Seven Seas Cruises today announced it is nearly doubling internet bandwidth size across its fleet by January 2020.

Guests will begin to benefit from bandwidth expansion starting April 2019, the company said.

Signing on to Wi-Fi will be smoother through a log-in webpage that appears when guests connect to the ship’s network, and guests will have a more streamlined log-in process enabling unlimited complimentary and effortless web surfing.

The company is also adding free unlimited valet laundry service for guests sailing in Master and Grand Suites. All guests who sail in a Master Suite or Grand Suite on the cruise line’s ships will enjoy the added benefit of free unlimited valet laundry service starting in April 2019.

A new Digital Guest Survey will help Regent track guest experiences and feedback in real-time. The digital survey replaces end-of-cruise paper guest satisfaction questionnaires. Guests may easily provide feedback through this web-based questionnaire during the voyage and the feedback is automatically sent to the ship’s officers and company leaders in Miami. This new system will be deployed fleetwide by October 2019.

“Nearly doubling bandwidth provides Regent guests with an even faster and easier free internet experience to stay in touch and share their travel experiences with their family, friends and business associates at home while sailing around the world,” said Jason Montague, Regent Seven Seas Cruises president and chief executive officer. “Across our fleet we continue to refine the small details, such as creating a faster internet, including free valet laundry service for Master and Grand Suite guests, and deploying a tool for real-time guest feedback. This significant investment demonstrates our commitment to providing guests with an unrivaled experience.”