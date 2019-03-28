Lindblad Adds New Antarctica, South Georgia and Falklands Departure

Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic has announced the addition of an Antarctica, South Georgia and the Falklands departure.

The new voyage will depart on November 19, 2019.

The company said their other three 2019-2020 departures are nearly sold out and they have re-routed the 102-guest National Geographic Orion for a fourth departure.

Since it is late in the season, Lindblad is offering guests a special booking incentive of free round-trip airfare from Miami/Santiago to join the expedition, according to a press release.

Guests will be joined aboard by an expedition leader, eight veteran naturalists, a National Geographic photographer, a Lindblad-National Geographic certified photo instructor, and an undersea specialist.

Joining the expedition as a special guest speaker is Dr. Peter Hillary, son of Sir Edmund Hillary who was the first man to reach the summit of Mount Everest with his climbing partner Tenzing Norgay in 1953. Peter is the first second-generation to climb Mt Everest, he has climbed the Seven Summits (the highest mountain on each of the seven continents) and he has been on over 40 mountaineering expeditions around the world.

Rates on the November 19, 2019 departure begin at $25,220 per person in a category 1 cabin based on double occupancy. Book by July 31, 2019 for free round-trip economy group airfare between Miami and Santiago; ask about other U.S. gateways. V

alid for new bookings only, subject to availability, and may not be combined with other offers and pre- and post-extensions.