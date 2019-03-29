American Cruise Lines Provides 28,000 Meals for Neighbors In Need

American Cruise Lines announced that its 2018 annual Holiday Cruise Campaign raised enough money to provide over 28,000 meals to neighbors in need.

Each year, American donates a portion of its Holiday Cruise sales to the Connecticut Food Bank.

The Connecticut Food Bank was founded in New Haven in 1982. It partners with food retailers, growers, donors, and volunteers to source food and distribute it through a network of community-based programs. The Connecticut Food Bank provides food to adults and children who are food insecure in six Connecticut counties: Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London and Windham. They are an affiliate of Feeding America, the nation’s food bank network and are the largest centralized source of emergency food in Connecticut.

Since the Holiday Cruise Campaign’s inception, American Cruise Lines together with the Connecticut Food Bank, has been able to raise enough funds to provide over 128,000 meals for families in need and all those who struggle with food insecurity across the state. The Connecticut-based cruise line is looking forward to continuing the program for its 2019 Holiday Cruises, donating a portion of every ticket sold.