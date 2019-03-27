SES Networks to Provide Connectivity for Ritz-Carlton

SES Networks will be providing a fully-managed hybrid broadband connectivity service to The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, SES announced today.

With the inaugural yacht setting sail in February 2020, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection will provide an array of opportunities for network-enabled entertainment and enrichment, offering guests more flexibility and options with their onboard experience, the company said.

Delivered as an end-to-end managed network service, SES Networks’ Signature Maritime Solution combines the low latency of the O3b medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite constellation with the resiliency and reach of SES’s large fleet of geostationary (GEO) satellites for a highly reliable, high-performance guest broadband experience.

In addition to its high throughput capabilities and superior latency, the SES Networks cruise solution is easily scalable and able to respond quickly and dynamically to changes in demand, SES said.

“SES Networks’ managed end-to-end communications solutions go beyond basic connectivity to deliver the best-performing broadband at sea, allowing our guests to stay connected wherever they are on the yacht,” said Benny Lago, Vice President of Information Technology at The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.

“As the provider of transformational, ultra-fast, and consistently reliable connectivity to the world's leading cruise operators, SES Networks is uniquely positioned to ensure that The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection meets every connectivity demand of its guests wherever they may be,” said Simon Maher, Vice President Global Maritime Services at SES Networks.