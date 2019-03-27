Pixvana Partners with Seabourn Cruises to Create VR Training for Waitstaff

Pixvana today announced that it has partnered with Seabourn to create and launch “TableVision," a virtual reality (VR) training solution for waitstaff.

The new interactive VR training video enables new Seabourn employees to master the 105-table, 12-serving station, dining room in a fraction of the time, without internet or access to the actual room.

“A major hurdle to staff training is the fact that the ship is almost always in full operation, with the dining room perpetually occupied with either customers or the cleaning crew,” said Rocky Sudlesky, the Seabourn Fleet Learning and Development Lead Specialist. “Finding a window of time to manually train new employees was both cumbersome and inefficient. Instead, we turned to the pros at Pixvana who handled everything from creative design to post-production and headset implementation. The end result is a completely tailored training experience that not only saves Seabourn Learning and Development time and money, but also provides staff with a more engaging, efficient, and accessible opportunity to learn.”

Pixvana utilized SPIN Studio, its proprietary VR-native platform, and production team to design and create the project in entirety. After analyzing the environment and drafting an optimized day-of plan, the team executed a four hour on-set shoot - creating 26 scenes connected by 90 hyperports, the company said.

Over 300 assets were then applied in a post production period including branded, togglable graphic labels over the tables.

Pivana also provided access to its proprietary VR Casting feature, giving Seabourn Learning and Development the ability to conduct VR training sessions even when ‘offline’.

Using VR Casting, TableVision can be securely transmitted and downloaded to any Oculus Go headset in the highest resolution, ready to be accessed at any moment and from any point around the globe.

“Pixvana is the only VR company in the world that offers clients access to both an award-winning creative services team and the power of a proprietary VR-native platform,” said Rachel Lanham, Chief Operating Officer of Pixvana. “By creating tailored VR training experiences that leverage the VR superpowers - presence, empathy and immersion - we can maximize workforce engagement and retention. We believe there’s huge potential for immersive learning in the corporate world and Seabourn’s dedication to unparalleled service puts them at the forefront of innovative training in the cruise industry.”