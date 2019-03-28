Highlights of MHA Conference and Trade Show March 31 - April 2

The Marine Hotel Association (MHA) is gearing up for its 34th annual conference and trade show in Naples, Florida, March 31 to April 2, 2019.

One-on One: What makes the MHA show so unique and worthwhile is the limited number of exhibitors and participants which allow vendors the opportunity to spend one-on-one time with cruise line executives.

Business and Social: Vendors are also included in the related events away from the trade show, such as the opening day cocktail reception, two breakfasts and two dinners, which are all included in the reasonable exhibition package. There is also a golf tournament for MHA members on March 31.

Learning: The breakfasts on April 1 and 2 will feature industry speakers with an opportunity for question and answer sessions. Windstar President John Delaney will be the featured speaker on April 1, while an industry panel will take the stage on April 2 to discuss everything from supply chain and purchasing to industry developments on the culinary side.

The Marine Hotel Association’s conference and trade show takes place at the Naples Grande Beach Resort.

The event brings together cruise executives and purchasing personnel from the hotel, food and beverage and culinary side, not only from cruise lines but major vessel management companies and other purchasing agents. It is the only event covering the hotel and food and beverage sides of the global cruise business.