Virgin Announces Curated Sonic Identity, Onboard Record Shop and More

Virgin Voyages has announced on a new music experience on its Scarlet Lady, sailing from Miami in April 2020.

The Scarlet Lady will be equipped with an on ship record shop called Voyage Vinyl, The Groupie, a private karaoke and gaming lounge, and curated music and performances by up-and-coming artists as well as music trendsetters, the company said.

Virgin Voyages’ residency program will feature performances by world-class talent on ship, in-port destinations and at The Beach Club at Bimini.

Virgin previously announced that the Grammy and Oscar-winning DJ, songwriter and record producer, Mark Ronson, has committed to four performances at The Beach Club at Bimini in 2020.

Based on demand, the company has expanded the residency music lineup to include the multi-platinum chart-topping artist, DJ, producer/ remixer, MK (Marc Kinchen), who has committed to one performance in 2020. The Grammy-nominated electronic music duo Sofi Tukker, known for their smash-hit Best Friend, will also join the Virgin Voyages residency program.

Each space on Scarlet Lady will have a unique energy, the company said, thoughtfully developed by industry legends and brought to life by up-and-coming talent and special guest performances.

The Virgin Voyages sonic identity will have a home in electronic music, but will also incorporate other music genres.

The brand defines electronic, as not solely a traditional “EDM” sound, but will incorporate all electronically programmed sounds, even those of more classic eras, and the early innovators of the sound from rare disco tracks, through to 80’s sounds and other important periods of electronic sound. That means timeless classics from varying genres will be artfully blended with the new and rising artists.

The brand also announced the expansion of their Creative Collective from design, food and entertainment to now include music, working with some of the "most creative and transformative" artists in the industry.

Virgin Voyages’ new music Creative Collective to include WhiteLabel Creative, a group of music industry insiders that specialize in sensory branding and cultural programming for hospitality and lifestyle experiences. WhiteLabel Creative is responsible for developing the background sonic palettes across the ship and securing DJs for The Beach Club at Bimini’s residency program.

There will also be Voyage Vinyl, the record shop aboard Scarlet Lady.

The Voyage Vinyl will be the go-to spot onboard for guests to experience music from all eras and genres.

Voyage Vinyl features personal listening stations for passengers to enjoy their favorite albums both current and classic.

Sailors looking for something unique can also shop for limited-edition curated albums and special editions of classics. Sailors can also purchase music magazines, headphones and record players.

Voyage Vinyl will also double as a performance spot for live sets mixed by Scarlet Lady’s resident DJs.

Sailors can let loose at The Groupie, Virgin Voyages’ bookable karaoke, gaming and movie lounge. Designed by Roman Coppola, The Groupie was designed as a modernist take on a Japanese-style karaoke room for Sailors to enjoy singing along to their favorite tunes with friends, Virgin said.