MHA

Ponant Announces Japanese Immersion Sailing

Soleal

Ponant has announced a new sailing, “An Immersion of Japanese Culture.”

The new sailing is part of the line’s Quintessential Collection, a series of themed cruises featuring notable onboard speakers and excursions ashore that embrace the local culture.

The nine-day/eight-night cruise, scheduled for May 30 to June 7, 2020 aboard Le Soléal, departs from Osaka and ends in Maizuru with stops in Hiroshima, Okayama, among other ports, including a visit to Busan in South Korea.

Fares start at $5,920 per person.

Highlights of the total immersion itinerary include a private audience with the Abbot of Kofukuji Temple in the heart of Nagasaki and the elegance of a private tea-making ceremony available to all passengers.

Optional activities include a special performance of Kagura dances at Itsukushima Shrine, a Shinto holy place; a private visit to the beautiful Yuushien Garden in Sakaiminato; a cooking class demonstrating how to cut and plate deadly puffer fish; and a guided walk through the Busan fish market in South Korea with lunch included. In addition, an optional two-night pre-cruise visit to Kyoto is also available.

Three noted experts will join the cruise to add depth and insight to the exploration in port and onboard ship: Timon Screech, Author and Professor of the History of Art at the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London; Holly H. Shimizu, Former Executive Director of the U.S. Botanic Garden and former Host of Victory Garden on PBS; and Osama Shimizu, an expert in contemporary Japanese gardens.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

123 Ships | 262,870 Berths | $68 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Fleet Deployment Report

New 2019 Annual Report

CIN Annual Report

In This Edition:

2027 Projections

Global Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia/Pacific

Fleet Data

Market Reports

About | Subscribe Today
Pellerin