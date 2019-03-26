Celebrity Summit Debuts Following Celebrity Revolution

The Celebrity Summit is ready to be introduced following her Celebrity Revolution refurbishment earlier this month, part of a fleetwide $500 million upgrade program.

The Celebrity Summit now has completely redesigned staterooms and suites; the addition of The Retreat for suite guests, with exclusive new sundeck and redesigned lounge; reimagined restaurants, bars and lounges and a fully redesigned spa and casino.

“Celebrity Summit is one of the most popular ships in the Celebrity Cruises fleet and we’re excited to share the revolutionized design with the world,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO, Celebrity Cruises. “Celebrity Summit is better than she’s ever been – with modernized spaces and exciting new experiences, and she’s the first of our ships to feature our partnerships with American Ballet Theatre and Chef Daniel Boulud.”

“Nearly every space on Celebrity Summit has been modernized, with attention paid to the smallest detail,” said Brian Abel, Senior Vice President, Hotel Operations, Celebrity Cruises. “We couldn’t be more proud of the work that our teams have done for Summit’s ship’s ‘Revolution’ and the months of hard work leading up to this moment.”

The Celebrity Summit’s transformation began on February 17, 2019, in Freeport, Grand Bahama, and lasted 31 days.

Staterooms saw an all-new stateroom design in partnership with HBA and refreshed suite design by Kelly Hoppen as well as Celebrity’s eXhale bedding featuring Cashmere mattresses.

In addition, the cruise line completely redesigned stateroom bathrooms, with state-of-the-art finishes and fixtures.

A total of 30 new staterooms, including 13 new AquaClass Staterooms, seven new Ocean View Staterooms and 10 new Inside Staterooms were added to the ship.

Notable public space changes include an all-new exclusive open-air hideaway – known as The Retreat Sundeck – for suite guests designed by Hoppen, featuring a new hot tub, cabanas, loungers, artwork, and more.

There is also The Retreat Lounge – formerly Michael’s Club – an exclusive 24/7 lounge for suite guests designed by Hoppen, offering complimentary beverages, gourmet bites and concierge service