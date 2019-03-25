Norwegian Expands Free at Sea Program to UK Market

Norwegian Cruise Line today announced that beginning in April, its new “Free at Sea” program will be available for cruises booked in the UK and Ireland.

Guests who reserve a suite or higher category stateroom, including a Concierge Class cabin or a suite in The Haven, the ship-within-a-ship concept, will now enjoy all five “Free at Sea” offers.

These include a beverage package, shore excursion credits, a speciality dining package, a Wi-Fi package, and Norwegian’s Friends & Family option, which enables the third and fourth guests in a stateroom to sail at a reduced rate, according to a press release.

Those sailing in other stateroom categories who are looking to unlock the value of the program can pay from £99 per person to access two offers for a value worth more than £700.

“‘Free at Sea’ puts the power of choice in the hands of our guests, inviting them to individualize the way they holiday,” said Eamonn Ferrin, Vice President & Managing Director for its UK & Ireland, Israel, South Africa and the Middle East markets. “This program is the next step in the evolution of our commitment to offer more freedom, flexibility and value, all while delivering a top-quality experience.”