Viking Sky Arrives in Molde

The Viking Sky is safely in Molde, Norway, as the ship arrived on Sunday afternoon.

Following an engine failure on Saturday in rough weather, the ship issued a mayday call. Some 460 passengers were evacuated by helicopter from the vessel following an engine failure.

By Saturday evening, the ship was back under its own power, with evacuations continuing throughout the night.

When the ship arrived in Molde this afternoon, a reception center was established at Rica Seilet Hotel, where passengers will be accommodated prior to their transfers home.

436 passengers were still onboard the ship together with 458 crew members when the ship arrived in Molde, according to local authorities.

The return of passengers to their homes is already in progress.

The first passengers will be leaving Molde by plane from Årø airport this evening, and all returns are scheduled to be completed by Monday evening.