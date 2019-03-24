Viking Sky Under Own Power and Sailing for Molde

Three engines are propelling the Viking Sky toward the port of Molde in Norway at a speed of around four knots, according to local reports, along with two tugboats that are on the scene to assist the vessel.

Rescue operations are said to be continuing with five helicopters airlifting guests from the ship, which suffered an engine failure in bad weather on Saturday, prompting a mayday call and subsequent rescue effort on the 930-guest ship.

Viking founder and chairman Torstein Hagen arrived in Molde late on Saturday evening, according to local reports.

Of over 100 guests that have been airlifted off the ship, three are said to be seriously injured, according to NRK. One has been sent to a hospital in Bergen while the other two have been transferred to a hospital in Kristiansund.

In addition, a cargo ship that diverted to help the Viking Sky ended up issuing its own distress call, with nine crew needing to be rescued in a similar scenario.

Viking has issued the following statement:

On March 23rd at 2:00 pm (Norwegian time) the Viking Sky experienced a loss of engine power off the coast of Norway near Molde. Our first priority was for the safety and wellbeing of our passengers and our crew, and in close cooperation with the Norwegian Coast Guard, the captain decided to evacuate all guests from the vessel by helicopter. The ship is proceeding on its own power and a tugboat is on site. The evacuation is proceeding with all necessary caution. If you have questions or concerns about any guests onboard please call this number for US/AU booked guests 1-888-889-8837, and for UK booked guests 07585 779 853 or 0208 780 7900.

The next sailing, Scandinavia & the Kiel Canal, which was scheduled to embark on March 27th has been cancelled, and guests and their travel agents have been contacted directly. We do not anticipate any additional cancellations at this time.