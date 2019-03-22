Holland America To Sail 20 Mexican Riviera Cruises For 2019-2020 Season

Holland America Line is offering 20 Mexican Riviera cruises aboard three ships between October 2019 and April 2020.

A seven-day series of itineraries will be offered aboard the Oosterdam and Eurodam, while the Maasdam’s EXC (Exploration Central) In-Depth Voyages expand to Mexico in 2020. All of the regular-season cruises sail roundtrip from San Diego.

Each itinerary features three Mexican ports of call, including an overnight at Puerto Vallarta, as well as calling at Mazatlán and Cabo San Lucas.

The Oosterdam kicks off the season Oct. 6, 2019, with one of 14 seven-day cruises offered through April 18, 2020, including two holiday departures Dec. 21 and Dec. 28. The Eurodam will sail an identical itinerary Oct. 19, Nov. 2 and Nov. 9, 2019. The Oct. 19 sailing can be extended four days earlier, starting in Vancouver, for an 11-day cruise that adds a call at Santa Barbara.

For a deeper exploration of the Mexican Riviera, the Maasdam’s 12-day EXC In-Depth Voyage departs April 3 and April 15, 2020, and includes seven Mexican ports that rim the Sea of Cortez. Along with Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta, the ship call at La Paz, Loreto, Guaymas and Topolobampo. The April 15 departure can be extended to 18 days that also visit Santa Barbara, Monterey and San Francisco, before arriving at Victoria and then Vancouver.

Throughout the voyages, EXC programming promises to bring Mexico’s local traditions, culinary tastes and cultural experiences to life on board, according to Holland America.