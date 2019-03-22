Tillberg Design of Sweden To Design the Diamond Class for Crystal

Tillberg Design of Sweden (TDoS) has announced that has been assigned the design of the Diamond class, the new generation of luxury ships for Crystal Cruises.

The Crystal Diamond is slated to enter service in October of 2022 and the next ship in April 2023.

The ships will have accommodations for 800 guests, 14 decks, and high space ratio, to be built at MV Werften in Germany.

The design is referenced to the brand’s existing ships – the Crystal Serenity, Crystal Symphony and new expedition yacht Crystal Endeavor, which TDoS also was involved with.

“Elegant, timeless and sophisticated” is the design objective for Crystal Diamond, according to TDoS.