Tillberg Design of Sweden To Design the Diamond Class for Crystal

Crystal Diamond Class

Tillberg Design of Sweden (TDoS) has announced that has been assigned the design of the Diamond class, the new generation of luxury ships for Crystal Cruises.

The Crystal Diamond is slated to enter service in October of 2022 and the next ship in April 2023.

The ships will have accommodations for 800 guests, 14 decks, and high space ratio, to be built at MV Werften in Germany.

The design is referenced to the brand’s existing ships – the Crystal Serenity, Crystal Symphony and new expedition yacht Crystal Endeavor, which TDoS also was involved with.

“Elegant, timeless and sophisticated” is the design objective for Crystal Diamond, according to TDoS.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

123 Ships | 262,870 Berths | $68 Billion | View

SAT19

New 2019 Annual Report

CIN Annual Report

In This Edition:

2027 Projections

Global Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia/Pacific

Fleet Data

Market Reports

About | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Drydock Report
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide