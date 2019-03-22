Pullmantur Cruises Publishes Summer 2020 Program

Pullmantur Cruises has released its cruise program for the summer of 2020, including new sailings to Iceland and Israel, Egypt and Turkey.

Commented Pullmantur Cruises' President and CEO, Richard J. Vogel: “Adding Iceland to our offer is part of our wish to continue evolving in order to give our passengers new alternatives, by visiting incredible places without renouncing our Spanish lifestyle. We want to emphasize the onboard experience and our different programs to suit the needs and tastes of all travellers."

The Zenith will sail eight days and seven nights to Iceland and the Faroe Islands.

According to Pullmatnur, some of the excursions available will allow passengers to discover the villages and traditions of the Faroe Islands in Thorshaven; visit the eastern fjords of Iceland and the Hengifoss waterfall; fly over the Diamond Ring in Akureyri; and enter the Golden Circle (Gullfoss, Geysir and Thingvellir waterfalls) in Reykjavik.

The cruise starts in Trondheim on July 4 and concludes in Reykjavik on July 11, 2020. Pullmantur offers charter flights from Madrid and Barcelona. Passengers can board in Trondheim or in Reykjavik going on the opposite direction.

Another new option will be Israel, Egypt, Greece and Turkey aboard the Horizon sailing 12 days roundtrip from Athens on Nov. 1 and Nov. 12, 2020. Ports of call include Limassol, Haifa, Ashdod, Port Said/Alexandria, Marmaris, Bodrum and Santorini.

Pullmantur is also launching new itineraries in the Mediterranean, calling at Malta, Sicily, Portugal, Spain and Morocco .

The cruise line has also launched the first special edition of its family brochure of cruises, providing details on the variety of services and activities on offer for the whole family.

“If there is one thing that defines us, it is that we offer a personalized, flexible experience tailored to the way each of our guests travel, and committed to the Spanish/Latin lifestyle,” Vogel added.