Valletta Welcomes MSC Bellissima

Valletta Cruise Port has welcomed the MSC Bellissima on her maiden call to Malta. Following the arrival into Valletta’s Grand Harbour the ship and its guests and crew were welcomed ashore by a traditional village band performing local favorites, along with international pieces.

A ceremony was held aboard the ship in the presence of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, members of the cabinet of Malta, local authorities, as well as business and industry leaders.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat highlighted the significant collaboration between Malta and MSC. “I am proud, but not surprised, to see us collaborating with a company featuring another magnificent ship with such diverse, international and advanced technological features”.

Pierfrancesco Vago, MSC Cruises executive chairman added that, “Malta has always been important to MSC Cruises and our partnership started many years ago. Since our first ships first called here in the late 1990s, Valletta has prominently figured on our Mediterranean itineraries, year round. Last year alone our cruise ships made 75 calls to Malta, bringing over 300,000 of our passengers, helping to generate a meaningful benefit for the local economy. Today, MSC Bellissima is our fourth cruise ship to have Valletta as her port of registry, and our newest ships all proudly fly the Maltese flag around the world.”

“We are proud to welcome MSC Bellissima on her maiden call to Valletta Cruise Port, and to be welcoming her on 33 other occasions in our historic port, throughout her inaugural season in the Mediterranean this summer. Valletta has positioned itself on the cruise map through close collaboration with all key players, and a drive for excellence. On behalf of both Valletta Cruise Port and Global Ports Holding, we congratulate MSC Cruises on their achievements and look forward to many more years of fruitful joint cooperation and partnerships,” commented Valletta Cruise Port’s CEO and Global Ports Holding COO, Stephen Xuereb.

The ship’s maiden call marks the start of a regular cruise schedule in the Mediterranean with weekly port calls in Valletta until November 2019.