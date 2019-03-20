MSC USA HR Director Awarded for Excellence

MSC Cruises USA’s Director of Human Resources, Julie Seydlitz, is a recipient of the 2019 South Florida Business & Wealth’s (SFBW) Excellence in Human Resources Awards.

This honor recognizes distinguished HR professionals in South Florida and celebrates their success in building and nurturing talent to propel their organizations to the top of their industries, the company said, in a statement.

Recipients are recognized based on their professional and community achievements as well as demonstrated success in their respective leadership roles.

Seydlitz has served as the Director of Human Resources at MSC Cruises for just over a year, in a new role overseeing all aspects of U.S. HR functions.

Since joining MSC Cruises, the department has grown significantly, not only in team size, but in overall responsibility.

Prior to joining MSC Cruises, Seydlitz served as a strategic HR partner at Motorola, supporting global research and product development, as well as team development at a technology start-up.