SunStone’s Lund ‘Extremely Pleased’ with Newbuild Program

SunStone Ships marked the official float out and launch of the Greg Mortimer in China last week, the first of up to 10 Infinity-class expedition newbuilds the company is offering for charter.

“We are extremely pleased that the Greg Mortimer is on time, built to spec, and reflects the high-quality workmanship we expected,” said SunStone Ships President and CEO Niels-Erik Lund.

“This vessel is the embodiment of many leaps forward in technology, safety and efficiency,” he added.

Attending the launch were representatives from the owners of Aurora Expeditions, the long-term charterers of the vessel, as well as the management of Aurora Expeditions.

Also in attendance were representatives from many of the partners in the project; Ulstein Design and Solutions, Makinen Oy, Tillberg Design International, Bureau Veritas, Stephenson Harwood and SunStone Marine Advisors.

“This is the realization of a dream, and an opportunity to showcase our partners’ commendable work,” Lund added.

The new 160-guest ship launches service in October from Ushuaia.

China Merchants Heavy Industries has also cut steel for the second ship in the series, as the Ocean Victory will be chartered to Albatros Travel for winter operations in Antarctica, and to American Queen Steamboat’s Victory brand for summer sailing in Alaska.

SunStone said it has ordered five Infinity-class ships and expects to firm up two more orders by June, and three more options by the end of the year.

“We are very pleased with the relationship with China Merchants Group, and the development and speed with which we are signing these new-build contracts,” stated Lund.