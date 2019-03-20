Princess Promotes Chernesky to SVP Role

John Chernesky has been promoted to the role of senior vice president, North America sales and trade marketing for Princess Cruises, according to a statement.

In this role, Chernesky will continue to lead the North American sales teams for Princess and Cunard, in addition to assuming responsibility for all Princess Cruises trade marketing.

“In this role, John brings unparalleled business experience to lead the North American sales team and trade marketing,” said Gordon Ho, Princess Cruises chief marketing officer. “His 26 years of experience with Princess Cruises, in addition to his exceptional product knowledge and passion for cruising, will position him to lead our field sales team to measurable future success.”

Chernesky, who has been with Princess Cruises since 1992, has been instrumental in fostering innovative approaches to enhance the relationship with professional travel advisors, the cruise line said.

In the last four years of leading the North American sales team, Chernesky launched the Princess Innovation Council to harness valuable retail partner feedback to drive customer-centric solutions. He also created and maintains an industry-leading social media presence that’s become an engaging and strong trade advocate presence in the cruise industry.

Chernesky has also held several other roles at the company including vice president, onboard revenue, where he implemented casino, Lotus Spa, photo/video, fine arts and other onboard revenue strategies for Princess Cruises, Holland America, Seabourn and P&O Australia. In addition he served as director of passenger programs, overseeing onboard media, enrichment programs, youth and teen programs, and daytime activities. He also served as project manager, hotel operations for the design and development of Princess newbuilds.

Beyond his role with the company, Chernesky serves on the board of directors of Carousel Ranch, a Santa Clarita based non-profit organization that services the developmental needs of children and young adults through equestrian thereapy and vocational training.

He holds a B.S. degree in business administration (marketing) from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, and completed an executive leadership program at UCLA’s Anderson School of Management.



