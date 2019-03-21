MHA Adds Culinary and Innovation Panel to 2019 Show Programming

The Marine Hotel Association (MHA) has added a new culinary and innovation panel to its 34th annual conference and trade show program.

The MHA event takes place in Naples, Florida, from March 31-April 2, with the new panel taking place during Tuesday morning’s breakfast.

Panel participants will share their expertise on culinary developments within the industry as well as comment on innovation, new concepts, partnerships, and issues around sustainability and managing the supply chain.

The panel will also feature a short question and answer session with the audience.

Moderated by Bruce Tschampel, vice president of hotel operations at Lindblad Expeditions, other cruise lines and key industry purchasing groups joining the panel will include CMI Leisure, Lindblad, Oceania, Regent, The Apollo Group, Windstar, Virgin Voyages and The World-Residences at Sea.

The MHA has announced a number of new events and initiatives for its 2019 event, starting with a Culinary Showcase featuring the top chefs from around the cruise industry on Sunday night in Naples.

On Monday morning, Windstar President John Delaney will be the keynote speaker. Monday and Tuesday also feature a comprehensive trade show program, the only event of its kind dedicated to the marine hotel sector, providing active forums for open dialogue between the industry and a broad range of vendor partners and raising the level of cruise industry talent by creating opportunities for professional development and career growth