Aurora Adds New Itineraries in Iceland and Greenland

Aurora Expeditions announced it has responded to guest feedback by launching two new itineraries for its 2020-2021 Arctic program.

Aurora Expeditions asked for client help to decide which itineraries they would like included in the 2020-2021 program.

Close to 1,000 people voted and chose the West Greenland Explorer and Iceland Circumnavigation as the top two itineraries with the new Greg Mortimer, launching in October 2019.

“We asked our adventurous and well-travelled customer base which destinations they want to visit next, and we listened,” said Victoria Primrose, head of marketing and product at Aurora Expeditions.

“Like the rest of the new 2020-2021 program, the West Greenland Explorer and Iceland Circumnavigation expeditions have been carefully curated to give passengers the opportunity to explore rugged and far-flung destinations.

“On these expeditions, passengers will have life-changing interactions and encounter dramatic landscapes; discovering some of the world’s largest calving glaciers, beautiful ice fjords, black sand beaches, stunning waterfalls, glacial lagoons, among many other highlights,” she added.

Passengers can book the new expeditions now and save up to 25 percent with Aurora Expedition’s early bird deal.

The Iceland Circumnavigation leaves June 2, 2020 roundtrip from Reykjavik and West Greenland Explorer sails roundtrip from Nuuk on May 18, 2020.







