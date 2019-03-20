Høglund to Supply Fuel-Gas Systems for Hurtigruten Retrofits

Høglund today announced that it has been awarded a contract to deliver biogas-ready fuel-gas supply systems (FGSS) for six Hurtigruten passenger ship retrofits.

Høglund will work together with HB Hunte Engineering to design and engineer fully customized tank and FGSS solutions for each of the six vessels, optimized to run on both liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied biogas (LBG), according to a statement.

Hurtigruten will use the FGSS solutions in tandem with large battery packs onboard its vessels, replacing its older engines which run on marine gas oil.

The project will mark the first time a large passenger vessel has been converted to run on LBG - a fossil-free, renewable gas produced from organic waste, such as food waste.

Peter Morsbach, Director Projects, Høglund Gas Solutions, said: “We are tremendously excited to be involved in such a forward-looking project, which will undoubtedly set a new benchmark for low-carbon emissions in the rapidly evolving cruise sector.

“With 25 years of experience in the field of marine automation and system integration, Høglund has an unrivaled track record in creating gas control and safety solutions, and has already proven itself adept in creating systems that can keep pace with the rapid development of the LNG-fuelled fleet. However, as the global fleet continues to grow and diversify, industry-wide collaboration will be vital in delivering the gas solutions required to provide safety and reliability in the long term. This project is a perfect example of the challenges the change in the sector presents. HB Hunte’s unique skill set and experience in the field of mechanical and detail gas engineering will help us to turn our bespoke concepts into tangible solutions, customized to meet the exact needs of our client."