Norwegian Sky Returns Following Three Week Drydock

Following a three-week drydock in Freeport, Bahamas, the Norwegian Sky has returned to her homeport of Miami showcasing new venues, updated spaces and completely redesigned staterooms and corridors, according to a press release.

“Last year was an exciting year with the record-breaking launch of Norwegian Bliss, the announcement of Norwegian Joy’s redeployment to the U.S. and the unveiling of four ships which benefited from our comprehensive Norwegian Edge bow-to-stern refurbishment program,” said Andy Stuart, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “We are continuing the momentum and starting 2019 with the reintroduction of Norwegian Sky. She returned home to Miami unveiling new designs and experiences that showcase our dedication to providing guests with meaningful experiences across our fleet.”

All food and beverage outlets were updated, and eight new venues were introduced to Norwegian Sky.

These include the pub-style eatery The Local Bar & Grill; La Cucina for classic Italian fare; Sugarcane Mojito Bar; Topsiders, the poolside bar; late night venues, Bliss Ultra Lounge and Spinnaker Lounge; a full-service Starbucks licensed store; and new to the Norwegian fleet - Pinnacle Lounge and Sushi Bar.

Other upgrades include the complimentary Palace and Crossings Main Dining Rooms, Garden Café and The Great Outdoors; and specialty restaurants Cagney’s and Le Bistro. All bars and lounges on board were also refreshed.

All 1,002 staterooms were upgraded with new televisions and USB outlets, as well as brand new carpet, artwork, furniture, lighting and balcony decking.

The ship’s four 835-square-foot Owner’s Suites feature refreshed bathrooms and private hot tubs.

The Atrium was revitalized with an entirely refreshed look including updated flooring, refurbished reception and shore excursion desk areas and the addition of lounge seating.

Pool deck enhancements included new flooring and furniture, the installation of additional canopies and an updated beach area.