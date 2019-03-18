Steve Cernak, CEO and port director of Port Everglades, has passed away after a long battle with cancer.

In a statement issued today, the port said: “We achieved many important, historical milestones under Steve’s leadership. Most notably, he developed progressive solutions to advance the Jacksonville District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers harbor improvement project after two decades. This achievement was celebrated throughout our community and Steve received accolades from leadership at all levels of government and throughout the maritime industry. He also grew the operating revenue at Port Everglades by 17.5 percent and oversaw the construction of new cruise facilities and the start of the Southport Turning Notch Extension, the largest capital improvement project in the port's history.”

Just last month, the American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) recognized Cernak as the recipient of its 2019 cruise award.

He was also named as one of the South Florida Business Journal’s 250 power leaders.

Cernak was the immediate past chairman of the AAPA and immediate past chairman of the Florida Ports Council.

Cernak often said how much he valued the friendships and personal relationships that he developed throughout his lifetime. Above all, he made it clear how much he loved his wife Cindy, his children and grandchildren, the port stated. “He will be greatly missed.”

Steve’s family will be celebrating his life and his legacy privately, but welcomes hearing memories of their beloved husband, father, and grandfather.

Those who wish to share memories can write to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested donations to the following organizations: Seafarers' House and United Way of Galveston.