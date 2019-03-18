Francis Riley and Clark Reber Join Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has announced two new hires to its Deerfield Beach, Fla. headquarters.

Francis Riley has joined Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line in the role of Senior Vice President, Sales.

In this role, Riley will oversee the sales team and handles the company’s international business development and customer satisfaction. Prior to joining Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, Riley served as Senior Vice President of Sales for the Americas at Traveltek, Ltd. with additional relevant cruise experience at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings for seven years, with the last four as Senior Vice President of International sales, marketing and operations. Riley graduated from Durham University in the UK with his degree in Travel and Tourism.

“During Riley’s tenure as Senior Vice President of Sales at Traveltek, Ltd., he was able to build brand awareness, execute media plans and build a new sales team that resulted in a significant increase in sales. The combination of his valuable experience, trade relationships and leadership make him an ideal fit for Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line’s next stages of growth,” said Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line CEO Oneil Khosa.

Clark Reber joins Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line in the role of Director of Partner Relations. In this role, Reber will act as the primary contact point for all current and prospective partnerships, focusing specifically on developing the company’s travel agency business.

Prior to joining Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, Reber spent 26 years at Norwegian Cruise Line, most recently as director of the independent travel professional channel from 2016 to 2017. Reber earned his Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Columbia College in Missouri.

“Reber’s strong leadership and people skills were evident during his tenure at Norwegian Cruise Line. His winning attitude and personality are assets that will complement and enhance our partner relations as we continue to provide innovative experiences to the marketplace,” added Khosa.