Dublin to Turn Cruise Ships Away

Dublin has gone from emerging turnaround port to potentially severely limiting its own cruise ship business.

In a statement issued last week, the port said that due to rising cargo volumes and other capital works, the port will implement a new cruise ship berth policy and pricing structure from 2019 to 2021.

The effect of this new policy will restrict the annual number of cruise ships in Dublin Port to about 80 starting in 2021.

This is the same level of cruise ship activity in Dublin Port in 2010, the port said.

“If Dublin Port is to cater for large numbers of cruise ships (in excess of 200) in the future, new berths will have to be constructed at North Wall Quay Extension, adjacent to the Tom Clark Bridge,” the port said, in a statement. “This will require co-financing and / or long-term financial guarantees from cruise lines.”

The port is expecting 160 calls this year, up from 150 in 2018, and already has 140 scheduled for 2020.