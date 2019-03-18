Holland America Deploys Three Ships in Canada and New England in 2020

Holland America Line has announced the deployment of three of it ships, the Amsterdam, Zaandam and Zuiderdam, on Canada and New England programs in 2020.

Offering more than 40 departures, the ships will sail between April and October, featuring 10 itineraries ranging from six to 14 days.

Beginning in April, the Amsterdam, Zaandam and Zuiderdam sail six-, seven-, eight-, 10-, 11- and 14-day cruises departing from Boston; Fort Lauderdale, New York and Montréal and Québec City. The cruises will feature calls at Charlottetown, Sydney and Halifax, as well as Bar Harbor.

The Zaandam kicks off the Canada and New England spring season with an 11-day cruise from Fort Lauderdale, April 21, calling at Newport; Boston; Bar Harbor; Halifax and Sydney, Nova Scotia; Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island; and Québec City, before concluding at Montréal. The Amsterdam will sail a similar itinerary departing May 26, with a port of call in Portland, Maine, and scenic cruising along the Saint Lawrence River.

From May through September 2020, both the Amsterdam and Zaandam offer a series of seven-day cruises between Montréal and Boston. Special six and eight-day itineraries are featured departing Oct. 3 and Oct. 9, respectively.

In September, the Zuiderdam launches the fall season with three 10-day cruises between New York and Québec City. The Zuiderdam sails an 11-day cruise departing Québec City Oct. 7, calling at Charlottetown, Sydney, Halifax, Bar Harbor, Boston, Newport and New York, before concluding in Fort Lauderdale.

Culinary shore excursions include a sampling of Quebec’s poutine and other maple syrup infused treats as well as a lobster bake in Bar Harbor.