MHA

Holland America Deploys Three Ships in Canada and New England in 2020

Amsterdam

Holland America Line has announced the deployment of three of it ships, the Amsterdam, Zaandam and Zuiderdam, on Canada and New England programs in 2020. 

Offering more than 40 departures, the ships will sail between April and October, featuring 10 itineraries ranging from six to 14 days.

Beginning in April, the Amsterdam, Zaandam and Zuiderdam sail six-, seven-, eight-, 10-, 11- and 14-day cruises departing from Boston; Fort Lauderdale, New York and Montréal and Québec City. The cruises will feature calls at Charlottetown, Sydney and Halifax, as well as Bar Harbor.

The  Zaandam kicks off the Canada and New England spring season with an 11-day cruise from Fort Lauderdale, April 21, calling at Newport; Boston; Bar Harbor; Halifax and Sydney, Nova Scotia; Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island; and Québec City, before concluding at Montréal. The Amsterdam will sail a similar itinerary departing May 26, with a port of call in Portland, Maine, and scenic cruising along the Saint Lawrence River.

From May through September 2020, both the Amsterdam and Zaandam offer a series of seven-day cruises between Montréal and Boston. Special six and eight-day itineraries are featured departing Oct. 3 and Oct. 9, respectively.

In September, the Zuiderdam launches the fall season with three 10-day cruises between New York and Québec City. The Zuiderdam sails an 11-day cruise departing Québec City Oct. 7, calling at Charlottetown, Sydney, Halifax, Bar Harbor, Boston, Newport and New York, before concluding in Fort Lauderdale.

Culinary shore excursions include a sampling of Quebec’s poutine and other maple syrup infused treats as well as a lobster bake in Bar Harbor.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Coca Cola

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News River Executive Guide

Cruise Ship Orderbook

122 Ships | 262,650 Berths | $68 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Latest Magazine Issue | Winter 18-19

CIN Winter

In This Edition:

Operations

Drydocks

North America

Food+Beverage

China

Water

Expedition

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Coca Cola
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide